Power shut down in city

There will be no power supply between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Peddammagudi, Road no. 36, Road no. 18, Road no. 19, Jubilee Hills Club, Chattarji House area, police station, Jubilee Hills check post, Chiranjeevi blood bank, TTC, and the area behind Annapurna Studios following shut down of 11-kV feeders due to routine maintenance works.

There will also be no power supply between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Krishnanagar, and Road no. 2, Road no. 5 and Road no. 9 of Jubilee Hills.

Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., there will be no power supply on Road nos. 41, 36, 32, 22, 10, 25 and 15, IOA, Petrol Bunk, CRPF area, Care Hospital area, SBH staff building, Road no. 45 main road, Nandagiri Hills, Journalist colony, and Satyam Computers.