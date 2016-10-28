Policy on Internet of Things in the offing

The government is working on a policy framework for promoting Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies where opportunities would be provided to home-grown players. Efforts would also be made to attract product companies to locate their respective bases here, said IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Thursday.

“So far the government was taking decisions on this area on an ad hoc manner,” he said, and added that the emerging policy would go a long way in putting things in perspective also because a maximum number of partnerships in the T-Hub were of IoT space. Pointing out that the government looked at technology for social change, he observed that IoT with smart algorithms could make a difference to the common man.

Mr. Ranjan explained the pilot projects initiated in healthcare, agriculture, climate and fishing using IoT-based solutions. For instance, in remote places, health parameters like ECG and pulse rate could be taken without the need of an experienced hand and the same was being transferred to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Health (NIMS) here for providing the next line of treatment.

The government has roped in International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for using hand-held devices to get real time data of groundnut crop for scientists to come out with solutions to aid farmers when necessary.

Messages were also being sent to mobile phones with the help of 800 climatic locators across the State warning of heat waves with reasonable accuracy. Fishermen too were getting benefited with the help of messages in local languages and illustrations about various issues. A large scale social impact, relevance, ease of usage, inter-operability and replication would be the cardinal principals for the government for taking up IoT projects, he added.

CII-TS Chairman J.V. Nrupender Rao, TCS VP V. Rajanna, ex-MD of ADP Shakti Sagar, also spoke.