Police to keep vigil

To maintain public order in view of banks exchanging Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes Thursday onwards, the city police will deploy clusters of about 200 police teams. About 12,000 to 15,000 personnel will be on stand-by and will be available for the next three days in wake of any situation that may arise. The decision was taken after a meeting was held with all bank managers. The police force in Hyderabad has been brought onto ‘Stand Two’, ending the shift system and putting all personnel on duty, said V. V. Srinivasa Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). “The plan is for the next three days. Since tomorrow is the first day to exchange currency notes at banks, we will be monitoring the situation,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Rao said that bank managers had been asked to put up more signages to help citizens. The police teams will also keep an eye on petrol pumps, to avoid any untoward incident. Mr. Rao informed that sector sub-inspectors will be in-charge of teams.