Police probe into suspicions over baby girl’s death

Chandampet police of Suryapet district are verifying reports that a tribal woman had killed her newborn baby girl at Polyanayak Thanda two days ago.

Following inputs from Child Development Project authorities that a woman Mudavath Sharada had killed her daughter - all of six days old - the police went to the thanda on Friday and inquired with people living there.

Sharada already had two daughters and a son. “We were told that Sharada, who is presently at the house of her parents, killed the baby girl because she felt it was difficult for her to bring up one more daughter,” Chandampet Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar said. However, the police couldn't find any conclusive evidence that the woman killed her daughter.

Three days after her birth, the baby girl had symptoms of diarrhoea and started vomiting repeatedly. The worried mother took the infant to the local doctor.

“However, even after administering a syrup given by the doctor the infant didn't recover,” the SI said. The baby’s condition deteriorated and she died on Thursday. Sharada and her husband Mangtha got the baby buried in the thanda.

Mangtha, who lives in nearby Devarakonda village, went back to his house. “We have to make further inquiries before ascertaining the truth,” the SI said.