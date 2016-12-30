Police missed dacoits by a whisker

Was there a miscommunication in alerting police of neighbouring districts about the dacoity at Muthoot Finance at Ramachandrapuram that helped the gang flee?

After executing the dacoity, the gang of five started in their Black Scorpio around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Within the next 30 minutes, local police arrived at the spot. Messages were flashed and top police officers began despatching teams to different locations while vehicle checking was organised extensively on all connected routes.

“The gang moved within Telangana State jurisdiction for nearly one hour and 45 minutes after they got into the Scorpio with the booty. Since Ramachandrapuram was close to Outer Ring Road, the entire focus was on all routes, highways and roads linked to it,” a police officer said. While police teams led by senior officers put up barricades and began checking vehicles at several points leading to Karnataka, Vijayawada and Mumbai, the gang turned towards Shankarpally of Ranga Reddy district. From Shankarpally, the Scorpio headed towards Vikarabad. “Somehow, message about the Black Scorpio did not reach all police stations like Shankarpally and Vikarabad on time,” police sources said. Video footage of a surveillance camera at Ravulapalli toll gate showed the Scorpio passing by around 11.45 a.m.

In fact, Inspector of Kodangal (which was earlier in Mahbubnagar district and now in the newly formed Vikarabad district) missed the Scorpio by five to 10 minutes. Alerted by wireless messages, he rushed to Kodangal main road with his team in a vehicle only to be told by locals that the Scorpio had passed by minutes before. Interestingly, there were no major police stations within the jurisdiction of Telangana till Karnataka border and hence no separate teams could be deployed on the road to check suspect vehicles. After Ravulapalli, the Scorpio was seen near Rebbanpalli of Karnataka, a few kilometres from Telangana State border.

Investigators believe the gang went towards Modugal check-post as there the vehicle’s video footage was recorded. From there, the offenders would have gone towards Gulbarga, they said. Special teams led by Cyberabad Joint Commisisoner of Police Stephen Ravindra are combing possible hideouts of the gang in Karnataka with the help of local police.