Hyderabad

Police expo inaugurated

Show of Power:Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy and DGP Anurag Sharma looking at the weapons at the Indian Police Expo, in Hyderabad on Saturday.-Photo: G. Ramakrishna

The two-day exhibition ‘Indian Police Expo’ to inform public about the functioning of different wings of police was inaugurated by Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy on Saturday.

The expo, which is being held at the Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road, saw the participation of the Hyderabad police, Rachakonda police, Cyberabad police, Central Reserve Police Force, CID and other agencies. The event is being held for the first time in India.

Senior police officials who were present at the event, interacted with citizens at the event, where lethal weapons used in combat and non-lethal weapons used for crowd control and other operations were put on display for the public. A dog squad, which was also showcased at event was a hit with the crowd. A mounted police unit of the city police, a teargas ‘Vajra’ vehicle and water cannons were also on display at the expo. An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team displayed equipment used during rescue operations. The public, which was present there, included many school children. DGP Anurag Sharma and others were present.

