Police crack Medchal girl murder mystery

A day after mysterious murder of an 8-year-old in Yellampet village, the Medchal police zeroed in on the culprits, one of whom is suspected to be a minor.

The police remained tight-lipped on the developments in the murder of Prasanna but sources said that the clues gathered during investigation led to one of the perpetrators of the crime. Word also got around that three people were detained by the cops. Senior officials however refused to divulge information, citing pending investigation.

“We have to verify the age of the accused to know it he is a minor,” said an official without revealing why the accused persons killed Prasanna.

The gruesome murder took place on Wednesday and shocked the locals who initially pointed fingers at the girl’s father and grandfather. A police official said the suspects were known to the family. The cops also said there was more than theory as to why the suspects killed the child, including the possibility that she had witnessed the suspects stealing.

Prasanna was found murdered with her throat slit in a pool of blood in her house, with a blood-stained blade at the site of crime.