Hyderabad

Police Martyrs’ Memorial Run medals released

Tribute to martyrs:Rio Olympics silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu and Director General of Police Anurag Sharma unveiling the 1st Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial Run medals and T Shirt in Hyderabad on Thursday.— Photo: G. Ramakrishna

The finisher’s medal and T-shirts for the first Indian Police Martyr’s Memorial Run was launched by the Telangana Police on Thursday.

Director General of Police Anurag Sharma and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu unveiled them at an event here on Thursday.

The run will be conducted in three categories, 2k, 5k and 10k and will be held on October 16 at the People’s Plaza. A police Expo showcasing the various kinds of work different wings of the Police department undertake will also be organised at the venue on the occasion.

Those interested in participating in the run can log on to www.policerun.in to register.

