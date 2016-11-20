PoS helps small, medium traders

Slackened sales following demonetisation is forcing small and medium traders in the city, dependent on cash flow until now, to facilitate cashless payments through point of sale (PoS) machines.

Immediately following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes on November 8, traders continued to accept the currencies with the rider that a customer make purchase for Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000. As acceptance of the high denomination notes dwindles, traders report losses and say they are forced to change tact to maintain their loyal clientele.

“There has been a dip of more than a third of our income so far. Customers are now forced to go to the larger supermarkets where card transactions are accepted,” said V. Shyamsunder, of Hanuman groceries stores in Kapra. The store now has a card swiping facility linked to the store’s current account.

An electrical and hardware store in Neredment, which until recently did not have a swiping machine, has one now to attract customers. “This was long due. Thanks to the machine, our business has largely remained untouched,” said the proprietor Chinna Swami.

The cashless swipe machines have helped denizens with plastic money mitigate some of the problems being faced following demonetisation. Consequently, failing machines and server breakdowns are being reported more often than before. Justifying procurement of PoS systems, traders say that lack of cash and prospects of loss is a greater concern than their transactions being recorded.

Businesses supplying PoS card swiping machines have also seen increased demand post November 8. “Ten days before the end of the month, we have met our monthly target of about 25 PoS and swipe machines this month, with expedited sales in the last 10 days. Mostly, these were orders that were being delayed that were now expedited. When it would take a customer about a month to finalise an order, it now takes a week,” informed Raz Katta, partner at Ceeven Technologies that supplies PoS systems and card swiping machines.

Traders, however, feel that banks should not charge the merchant discount rate or swiping charges if a cashless economy envisaged.

“Even when turnovers are high, banks charge a fee which is not small. Eventually, we bear that cost. Banks should consider lowering the rate or doing away with it,” said Gopi Krishna Manepally, a city-based jeweller.

Businessmen say they are charged anywhere between 0.75 % to 1 % of a transaction’s value.