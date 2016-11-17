Plan to widen 127 city roads

The Government will fund the proposed road-widening works to be taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and in the first phase 57 roads are to be developed at a cost of Rs.208 crore, said IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday.

The municipal corporation is planning to widen 127 roads within its jurisdiction along with 100 junctions of which survey has already begun at 30 sites, he said, after a marathon meeting with the top officials of Water Board, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and others to discuss the proposed and ongoing works.

Mayor B. Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy, HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore, HMDA Commissioner Chiranjeevulu and others were present. It was also decided to take up white topping of 480 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.1,275 crore and work will start in high density areas immediately so that most of the work is done before next year’s monsoon.

Mr. Rao claimed that 176 road works of the 489 road repairs to be taken up after the monsoon at total cost of Rs.75 crore has been completed. Remaining repairs too would be done soon even while maintaining stringent quality. With regard to the stalled Rs.2613 crore Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the GHMC told the Minister that the planned flyover at Uppal junction has been stalled due to pending water pipeline change work and also a few Central Government properties have to be acquired. Same goes with Rasoolpura flyover. The other one at KBR Park is with the National Green Tribunal. Town planning officials informed that the Road No.45 would be soon declared as ‘commercial’ and a flyover is also being proposed to connect Jubilee Hills road with the old Mumbai highway.