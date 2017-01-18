Phone suited for selfies

HYDERABAD: Samsung’s new generation smart phone to be launched later this month will always be on display negating the need to nudge the battery again, can take photos in low light and has a 64 GB memory expandable up to 256 GB.

Called ‘Galaxy C9 Pro’, the more thinner, lighter, six inch HD screen device has a dual camera on both sides and comes cased in colours of gold and black. “We have put in features which the common man looks forward to as it is important to innovate,” said Mohandeep Singh, vice-president, Samsung Sales.

Feature rich

Giving a peek into the phone features — priced at ₹36,900 at a media briefing on Wednesday, he said that India had crossed United States in having the largest number of smart phones at 230 million and having the fastest growing market. The second and third generation smart phone user do not use it as transactional devices alone.

Therefore, the new Galaxy phone series has a better display, camera and performance with a long lasting battery. Armed with 6 GB RAM the phone offers seamless multitasking experience for the user. “High resolution front camera is ideal for selfies and rear camera comes with dual LED flash for clear and enhanced images,” he explained. It also weighs just 188 gm and the full metal body design is 6.9 mm thick.

Selfies are important because Indians are supposed to have taken 65 million selfies a day in 2015, nine billion downloads and 84 per cent smart phones have one game app or other! C9 will be available online and offline from January 27 and a pre-book order has one time screen replacement for a period of 12 months.