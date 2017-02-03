Perini performance enthrals audience at Bhakta Ramadasu festival

KHAMMAM: Artistes from Hyderabad performed Perini dance, the 11th century-old art form of the Kakatiya era, reminiscing the hoary cultural heritage of Kakatiya dynasty at the closing ceremony of the three-day birth anniversary celebrations of saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu in Nelakondapalli on Thursday night.

Artistes comprising several disciples of the dance maestro Nataraja Ramakrishna captivated the audience with their awe-inspiring dance performance in both “Thandava” and “Lasya” forms of Perini.

Their scintillating dance performance under the aegis of their dance instructors from Hyderabad-based Government Dance and Music College captivated the audience at the concluding session of the birth anniversary celebrations of the renowned saint composer. A host of devotional programmes and music concerts marked the concluding day of the State-sponsored fete.

SETWIN Managing Director P. Vaidyanadha Rao and Sri Bhakta Ramadasu Vidwath Kala Peetam chairman S. Radhakrishna Murthy were among those who attended the closing function.