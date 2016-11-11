The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd. (TSSPDCL) will accept the payment of power (energy) bills as also previous dues in currency notes of the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, which were demonetised on November 8, till the midnight of November 11, Friday. In a statement issued here on Thursday, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G. Raghuma Reddy said that additional bill payment counters would be set up wherever necessary in addition to the existing counters for the convenience of the consumers.
Pay power bills with demonetised notes till midnight
Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 3:31:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Pay-power-bills-with-demonetised-notes-till-midnight/article16442448.ece
