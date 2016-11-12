Pay GHMC tax with old notes

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced late on Friday night that the citizen service centres will accept the old currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 for another three days for payment of property tax. The facility is also available for payments to water board bills and HMDA payments too, said Mayor B. Rammohan.

Citizens can make use of the opportunity to even pay vacant land tax and no extra tax would be levied on these payments, he said and claimed that the civic body had received a high of Rs.70 crore collection in a single day. He also thanked IT and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao for taking up the issue with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Earlier, it was not just the banks and postal offices which saw long queues of citizens trying to exchange the old notes with new ones or to draw smaller denomination notes. Citizen service centres of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too saw serpentine lines as people vied with each other to pay the property tax once it was announced that the ‘demonetised’ 500 and 1000 rupee notes would be accepted.

People who remitted tax amount in Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, were given back smaller change after deducting the tax due amount, but in some cases, where the GHMC did not have enough cash in small denominations it was adjusted against the tax payer’s due amount for next financial year.

Record collection

Such was the craze that by 7.30 p.m. itself, the municipal corporation received a whopping Rs.45 crore and expectations soaring that it will be a unprecedented high of Rs.60 crore by midnight when the counters are expected to shut down but was later extended. “We have procured 10 counting machines on lease and even pressed our staff from other departments like engineering to man the cash counters in view of the unexpected rush,” said Additional Commissioner D. Jayaraj Kennedy.

Citizens can pay for the current year and any pending arrears using the present window, he said. “I tried to exchange the notes in my bank branch but the queue was too long and they were not ready to give more than Rs.2000 so this seemed to be a better option,” said Mahesh, waiting to pay his tax dues at the head office.

Though they seemed to be happy for having got an opportunity to get rid of the old notes, some were complaining. “They could have given us advance notice and saved us the trouble like they did for fuel filling stations,” exclaimed Prabhu, another citizen.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said the circle offices and citizen service centres will function on the weekend too.

Water Board bills and property tax can be paid for three more days with old currency notes