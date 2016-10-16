Pawan to petition govt. on problems of fishermen

Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said he would espouse the cause of an estimated one lakh fishermen whose lives and livelihoods are at stake near Bhimavaram of the Delta region in West Godavari district because of polluting industrial units at the Godavari Aqua Mega Park.

“I will send my representatives with my representation to the concerned in the government. But in the event of an unfavourable response, I will escalate the matter, seeking constitution of a High Court committee to look into the issue,” he told a group of over a 100 fishermen from Tundurru, Kamsalibethavolu and Jonnalagaruvu villages who met him here.

“Let the government withdraw its plans of promoting units that will disrupt the ecological balance. If it is adamant, I will take the help of other political parties, for example, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who are already fighting on behalf of people whose livelihoods are in jeopardy,” the actor-producer said, interacting with presspersons.

Asked if he would speak to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the issue, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said probably not immediately. “It is quite possible that the Chief Minister may not be aware of the seriousness of the issue. But I will make sure he gets to know about it,” he said.

Whether it is Delta Aqua, a group company of the Delta Paper Mills or any other company that is coming up with units at the 55-acre park, he said they do not have the right to play with the lives and livelihoods of local fishermen, apart from endangering the already precarious ecological balance. On questions about the forward movement of his Jana Sena Party and about his setting up party offices, he said they are in the pipeline. “I may not be having visual continuity in your parlance, but as a party we are focussed, and continuity will be our mainstay. Do not equate each and everything on an electoral note,” he told this reporter.