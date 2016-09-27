Patam expo at UoH

The DST Auditorium in the University of Hyderabad came alive on Monday, with scrolls painted with folk tales, accompanied by performances from the ‘Telangana Patam’ artistes who arrived from various corners of the state.

The ancient traditional art of story telling through scrolls, by various Telangana sub-castes was exhibited as part of the three-day national seminar on ‘Socio-Economic and Cultural Conditions of Pat and Pat performers in Telangana’ which was inaugurated on Monday by Advisor to the Telangana Government B.V. Papa Rao. The event was organised by the Centre for Dalit and Adivasi Studies and Translation.

On display were scrolls running into several yards, displayed by 10 sub-castes including ‘Aenuti’, ‘Gouda Jetti’, ‘Kuna Puli’, ‘Gurram’, ‘Manda Hechhu’, ‘Kaaki Padagala’, ‘Kommula’, ‘Addam’, ‘Korraju’, and ‘Teracheerala’ representing the mythological tales of castes categorised as backward for educational and development purposes.

Mr. Papa Rao invited the artistes to perform at an event to be organised by ‘art@telangana’ trust on November 5 and 6.