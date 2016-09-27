Hyderabad

Patam expo at UoH

The DST Auditorium in the University of Hyderabad came alive on Monday, with scrolls painted with folk tales, accompanied by performances from the ‘Telangana Patam’ artistes who arrived from various corners of the state.

The ancient traditional art of story telling through scrolls, by various Telangana sub-castes was exhibited as part of the three-day national seminar on ‘Socio-Economic and Cultural Conditions of Pat and Pat performers in Telangana’ which was inaugurated on Monday by Advisor to the Telangana Government B.V. Papa Rao. The event was organised by the Centre for Dalit and Adivasi Studies and Translation.

On display were scrolls running into several yards, displayed by 10 sub-castes including ‘Aenuti’, ‘Gouda Jetti’, ‘Kuna Puli’, ‘Gurram’, ‘Manda Hechhu’, ‘Kaaki Padagala’, ‘Kommula’, ‘Addam’, ‘Korraju’, and ‘Teracheerala’ representing the mythological tales of castes categorised as backward for educational and development purposes.

Mr. Papa Rao invited the artistes to perform at an event to be organised by ‘art@telangana’ trust on November 5 and 6.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY