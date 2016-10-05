Parents unite to fight school managements

It is not just the school fee hike that bothers parents in the city. From being prevented from entering school premises to worrying over children who undergo psychological pressure, city parents are a worried lot.

The parents, therefore, are about to host a State-level convention on October 15 to discuss issues that affect school education in Telangana.

Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, R. Venkat Reddy, National Convener of M.V. Foundation said, the meet would examine issues from lack of facilities in government schools to constant fee hikes that made education a costly affair.

“There are several invisible costs that a parent incurs when his/her ward is studying in a private school. Parents should unite to bring and end to capitation fee and mid-year and year-end donations,” Mr. Reddy added.

Private schools in the city have been increasing the fee by 15 to 20 per cent each year. “In some cases managements have doubled the fee in a year. There is no mechanism to prevent this,” Mr. Reddy said.

There are government schools in the city which do not have seating arrangements even as private schools charge heavily for school bus and other facilities.