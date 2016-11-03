Painting competition for children

National Thermal Power Corporation, in association with Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy will jointly organise Energy Conservation Painting competitions for school children studying in fourth, fifth and sixth standards in Group A and seventh, eighth and ninth standards in Group B categories.

The competition is open for children from all government and private schools in the two groups, said Mr. Praveen Kumar, who is nominated as the Nodal Officer for the competition.

Each participating school will conduct a competition for their students and send two best paintings to the nodal officer.

From the paintings received from all over the State, 50 best paintings will be selected for the State-level competition to be held on November 9 at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan here.

For details, the interested may call Mr. Praveen Kumar on 9440918332.