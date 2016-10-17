Paddy purchase centres to function from today

The Civil Supplies Department has decided to activate paddy purchase centres from Monday in all the districts and by November 1 all the 2,000 centres would function full-fledged.

The decision was taken at a video conference held by C.V. Anand, Commissioner for Civil Supplies, with Joint Collectors of all districts, District Civil Supplies Officers and the Managers of Civil Supplies Corporation.

Mr. Anand said that this year 2000 purchase centres would be set up compared to 1671 last year. In the light of the formation of the new districts, he suggested extending the deadline to all paddy transport contractors with the existing terms and price. He reminded them that DCSO of the mother district would function as the nodal officer on all matters pertaining to the procurement of paddy. An officer of the Dy.Tahsildar cadre would be appointed as the validation officer at each centre.

With regard to support price, he asked all the officers to ensure that the support price of Rs. 1,470 for ordinary quality and Rs. 1510 for Grade “A” quality announced by the Government should reach farmers in full. The Commissioner stressed that Custom Milling Rice (CMR) should be returned before 30 days. “As per the norms prescribed by the Government of India, CMR rice should be handed back within 15 days only. But owing to the ground level problems, we have extended it for another 15 days”, he said.