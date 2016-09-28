PESB recommends name for NMDC CMD

: The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended the name of Narendra Kumar Nanda, Director-Technical of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
As part of the selection process, six persons were interviewed, including three officials of the public sector iron ore miner. The PESB issued a notification on Monday recommending the name of Mr. Nanda for the post.
Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser to the Union Ministry of Steel Bharathi S.Sihag has been holding additonal charge as the CMD of the company. The previous incumbent, Narendra Kothari, had retired on December 31, 2015.
