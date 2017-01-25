PD Act invoked against gangster Ayyub Khan

The city police invoked the Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Goondas Act against notorious gangster Ayyub Khan on Wednesday. Khan, who managed to escaped to Dubai using a fake passport, is involved in seven criminal cases registered against him in the last two years.

A few weeks ago the south zone police constituted a special team to find out how Ayyub managed to get a passport while he was lodged in jail. It was found that he had done so by allegedly bribing a passport officer at the Regional Passport Office in the city. Subsequently, a passport agent was also arrested in the case for helping him acquire the document.

The gangster, involved in 68 cases including 13 cases of murder and four cases of the TADA Act, was caught by immigration authorities at the Chatrapathi Shivaji International Airport in December last year. Out of all the cases booked against him, he was acquitted in 56, convicted in two and investigation is still pending in eight cases.

Ayyub was sentenced to imprisonment by a court in the Mannan Ghori murder case some years ago, but the order was set aside in 2014 by the High Court. He then escaped to Saudi Arabia using the fake passport he had acquired. The city police also found out that Ayyub had invested ₹20 lakh in the gold smuggling business of his nephew who stays in Dubai.