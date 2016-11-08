PCB for hike in consent fee for industry

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is studying revising consent fees for industries to increase its revenues.

The consent fees is levied by the board for establishing and operating industries on the basis of their total investment. Since the fee structure has remained unchanged since 1998, Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna has asked the TSPCB officials to explore the possibility of hiking the fee.

Currently, the consent fee for establishment of the industry is in slabs ranging from 0.4 to 0.001 per cent of the investment. The consent fee for operations is also in slabs from 0.2 to 0.0005 per cent of the total investment. The fee is collected annually by the TSPCB.

According to the senior PCB officials, the consent fee in the State is the lowest in the country. The officials are expected to study the fees being levied in other states and revise the same in Telangana in the coming weeks. Instead of collecting the fee on yearly basis, the officials are also planning to ask the industries to pay triennially.

Pollution review

At a review meeting held at secretariat on Monday, the Minister asked the officials to take steps to curb pollution so that the city does not go the Delhi way.

“We will introduce CNG vehicles in the State in a phased manner. In the first phase, RTC buses running on CNG will ply in the state. We will add more buses to the fleet in the future so that vehicular pollution comes down in the State,” he said.

The officials informed the Minister that they had spoken to the GHMC officials to ensure that garbage is not burnt in open areas.

The officials are also planning to focus on awareness programmes for public on their contribution to clean air.