PACS asked to look at non-credit business

Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday stated that the functioning of over 300 out of 906 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in the State was below par and they required to improve their performance.

Speaking at a meeting of the district cooperative officers and chief executive officers of District Cooperative Central Banks here, he said the days of cooperative societies’ existence based purely on credit business were gone.

He suggested that the cooperative societies could strengthen their finances with sale of fertiliser, seed and procurement of major crops and requested the banks to give bank guarantees to the cooperative societies for taking up non-credit businesses. The Minister noted that the performance of 600 PACS was good and the officials were required to work in coordination with elected representatives for reviving the fortunes of cooperative societies.