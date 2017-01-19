Opposition questions paltry release of subsidies

The government was in a fix in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday when members of the Opposition questioned the paltry spending of allocations intended for self-employment of SC, ST, BC and minority sections through respective corporations.

Answering a question on the subsidies sanctioned through the corporations since 2014, Minister for Finance Etala Rajender said a total of ₹2,908 crore has been sanctioned from the budget for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16. e also gave a break-up of subsidy releases year-wise, which did not exceed ₹727 crore for the two years.

Congress legislators Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy questioned the paltry spending and the failure of the government to fully ground even the sanctioned projects. Amount released for the SC Development did not exceed 13 per cent, which was lower than the 25 per cent average, Mr. Vamshichand Reddy pointed out and demanded an apology from the government.

Mr. Rajender, in response, reeled out year-wise releases to say that the TRS government was more committed to the welfare of the underprivileged sections than the previous regimes. Leader of the Opposition, K. Jana Reddy, rose at this point to object and say that the government failed to ground the projects, and urged the Minister not to make anachronistic comparisons with the erstwhile allocations.

R. Krishnaiah from TDP and BJP’s G. Kishan Reddy too protested the meagre allocations and the projects not being grounded. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who arrived just then, saved the situation by vowing to release the sanctioned amount by March 31 at any cost.

Serious exercise was on with regard to the plan of action for next year, and a meeting would be conducted with the SC, ST, BC and Minority members of the legislature to devise schemes, Mr. Rao promised. Later, the Chief Minister read out a statement on the residential schools to be opened for backward classes through the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society. A total of 119 residential schools would be opened State-wide from the coming academic year, one for each Assembly constituency, by which 76,160 students would benefit, he said.

Earlier, sparks flew in the House when legislator G. Chinna Reddy mentioned the KG to PG scheme remaining a non-starter. A debate also ensued about recruitment of teachers and their promotions.