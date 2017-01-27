Open quiz competition on IIIT, Hyderabad campus today

An open quiz will be conducted as part of “Felicity 2017”, an annual festival of International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad, on its Gachibowli campus on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The quiz is open to everyone - across all age groups - in teams of two members. The quiz will be conducted by Sameer Dharur, the President of K-Circle, India's oldest quiz club based in Hyderabad.

There is no formal registration process or entry fee for the quiz, which has prizes in excess of ₹10,000. Details can be had on https://felicity.iiit.ac.in /en/litcafe/quiz/ or over phone one can contact 9701245693 for details.