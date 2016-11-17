Online fraudster held

Cyber Crime officials of the Cyberabad police arrested a notorious online fraudster who had cheated people to the tune of Rs.18 lakhs. Koonapureddy Ramesh, the accused, was involved in a number of cases wherein he promised jobs to unemployed youth in MNC companies and conned them. He would also post ads on websites advertising the same.

According to the Cyberabad police, among those who were cheated, two unemployed youth who were promised jobs paid Rs.2.53 lakh together to Ramesh after seeing his ads on the websitewww.olx.in. They also received fake offer letters of IBM and they realised that on going to the company as their names were not in the selection list. Ramesh then promised to them their money and also provide jobs, but failed to do so.

During the course of investigation, it was found that Ramesh and one Poojitha alias Sanjana were good friends and cheating people together. They