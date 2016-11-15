One among five Hyderabadis is a diabetic: survey

One in five people in the city’s adult population could be diabetic and over a quarter to half of them may not be aware of it, warns latest results from an ongoing nationwide survey.

Conducted by physicians at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences at the behest of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the survey of over 1,000 households in the city is nearing completion. The survey has also shown that obesity is not pre-requisite for diabetes, informs lead researcher nephrologist Sree Bhushan Raju.

“About 40 per cent of those who are diabetic are either normal weight or underweight persons. They are not obese,” says Dr. Raju. “But an overwhelming number of the survey participants reported not having regular physical activity.”

The survey on city’s health has been under way for over a year now, and its findings are expected to be made public next month.

Untreated diabetes is a risk factor for several deleterious health conditions, including kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and eye problems, notably diabetic retinopathy. The thematic message of this World Diabetes Day, being observed on Monday by International Diabetes Foundation, is the impact of the disease on eyes.

Cause of blindness

As part of their campaign to spread awareness about eye health, various institutions organised sessions to establish the connection between eye health and diabetes.

“Diabetes is a major leading cause of blindness in advanced countries, and, unfortunately, our country has been identified as the high-risk country to have this as a major problem in the future because of the sheer increase in the number of diabetics in India and also because of the complicated socio-economic health in our country,” said Viswanath, opthalmologist and professor emeritus at Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, during the first gathering of Indian Institute of Public Health’s public health media alliance on Saturday.

According to Anitha Arockiasamy, physician and president of India Home Healthcare, diabetes is one of the main reasons why people seek home care services.

She says diabetics should get routine eye checks done.