On the road to making national highways safer

The Roads and Buildings Department has started an exercise to identify dark spots and accident-prone areas on the national highways across the State.

A detailed project report would be prepared on the accident-prone areas on the highways and it would be sent to the Central government for necessary assistance, Roads & Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said. He was replying to queries during a discussion on the national highways that came up in the Legislative Council on Thursday. The Opposition members, including K. Rajgopal Reddy (Congress), Syed Aminul Jaffri (MIM) and N. Ramachandra Rao (BJP), expressed concern over the significant rise in road mishaps on the highways, most of which were fatal.

The Minister said the State government took steps to upgrade 20 new national highways to ensure that the span of the highways was increased by 2,872 km.

The Telangana State, which was at the bottom among all the southern States, was currently at the top owing to the government’s efforts which took the highway density to 4.7, much higher than the national average of 3.81. This was against the 2,527 km highways laid in the State after the Independence.

Impressed by the performance of the State, the Central government sanctioned projects worth Rs. 2,690 crore during the current year and the State could secure an additional Rs. 1,020 crore from the Central road fund. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned five projects converting the existing two-lane roads to four lanes at a cost of Rs. 8,000 crore. The State government, which had submitted proposals to the tune of Rs. 1,590 crore to the Centre for upgrading roads in tribal areas and remote hamlets, received the consent of the Central government.

This apart, it was proposed to develop a regional ring road covering over 300 km and this peripheral road would be developed at a distance of 50 km from the city, he said.

Congress member P. Sudhakar Reddy wanted the government to take steps to ensure quality control and stringent measures to check speeding vehicles on the highways.