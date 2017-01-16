Officials inspect Metro Rail works from Nagole to Begumpet

The repairs to footpaths taken up by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMR) at the Gymkhana and Parade grounds, and other beautification work at Uppal and Nagole stations need to be replicated elsewhere, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh said on Sunday.

These facilities, which were pedestrian-friendly, need to be taken up at the Metro stations in the Nagole-Begumpet and Miyapur-SR Nagar stretches so that these two pathways would have full-fledged facilities for commuters once they are opened later this year, he said.

The CS, accompanied by Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Traffic police head Jitender, Municipal Secretary Navin Mittal, HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy, Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and Transport Secretary Sunil Sharma, took up a detailed inspection of the ongoing works from Nagole to Begumpet.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has already approved the proposed plan of street-level works, he was informed. Apart from these, feeder bus services and bicycle stations are to come up to ease traffic congestion and pollution in the Metro corridors. Skywalks connecting the overhead stations would also be built to minimize congestion and improve safety of pedestrians crossing the roads, lending a unique character to the city.

The officials also visited the Operation Control Centre (OCC) at the Uppal depot where Mr. Mahender Reddy requested all agencies concerned to give ideas which could be incorporated in the command and control centre that is being built by his department at Banjara Hills and which would also be integrated with the Metro OCC.

Mr. Singh then asked the police to provide inputs regarding passenger security and traffic improvement. Mr. N.V.S. Reddy and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited managing director Shivanand Nimbargi were directed to share their plans with the R&B, National Highways, GHMC, and other departments for integrated development of various facilities at Metro stations.

Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal were once again asked to expedite acquisition of the remaining properties for closing the gaps and for early commissioning of most Metro stretches as desired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.