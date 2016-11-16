Officials asked to study impact of demonetisation

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma has directed the authorities of various State government departments to study the impact of demonetisation of higher denomination currency note on revenue collection in different sectors.

At a review meeting conducted here on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary wanted senior officials -- Special Chief Secretaries K. Pradeep Chandra, S.P. Singh, M.G. Gopal, Ranjeev R. Acharya, Ajay Misra and S.K. Joshi, Principal Secretaries S. Narsing Rao, K. Ramakrishna Rao and Sunil Sharma, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Navin Chand and others to review the situation every day.

Mr. Rajiv Sharma suggested them to hold meetings with the officials concerned to keep a tab on the impact of demonetisation by speaking to individual officers and organisations engaged in the exercise of revenue collection.

He asked them to study and report on the long-term impact of the Centre’s decision on State revenue, particularly on the revenue collected during the first seven months of the financial years and the remaining five months in the backdrop of demonetisation.

Month-wise revenue

Further, the Chief Secretary reviewed the prospects of devolution of State’s share in taxes collected by the Centre, grants and flow of other funds so that a strategy could be prepared to tackle the situation. He discussed month-wise revenue collection from registrations, value added tax (VAT), excise, transport (motor vehicles) tax, non-tax revenue and monthly expenditure of the State government.