OU alumni donate Rs. 25 lakh for centenary celebrations

The Osmania University Alumni Association has donated Rs. 25 lakh to Osmania University on the occasion of its Centenary celebrations.

The cheque was handed over to OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Ramachandram. OU Centenary Celebrations Alumni Committee chairman A. Shyam Mohan, co-chairman Guduru Satyanaryana and R. Ramesh Reddy, convenor Prof. D. Manohar Rao and others participated.

Aekka Yadagiri Rao, the renowned sculptor and Padmasri awardee will design the pylon in front of the upcoming centenary building on OU campus. Mr. Yadagiri Rao accepted to the proposal made by the OU Vice-Chancellor after the former was felicitated on the campus.