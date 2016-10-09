OPDR leader passes away

R.V.K. Satyanarayana, General Secretary of Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), and a senior functionary of Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (Marxist-Leninist), died here on Saturday.

The 73-year-old had kidney failure.

He was under dialysis for three days after he suffered from high fever on September 30. He is survived by his wife and a son.

He was born in 1943 at Pattiseema in West Godavari and finished his graduation in mathematics and science from Hindu College at Guntur.