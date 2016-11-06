OGH nurses threaten strike

Nursing staff of Osmania General Hospital have threatened to go on strike next week against delay in recruitment and increasing staff numbers at the hospital.

The Telangana Government Nurses Association announced it would begin protests on Monday and follow it up with indefinite strike if its demands are not met.

They demanded increasing the total nursings staff to about 1,000, up from the present 310. The demand was made citing burden on existing staff which is affecting patient care in the 1,400 bedded State-run hospital.