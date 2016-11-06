Hyderabad

OGH nurses threaten strike

Nursing staff of Osmania General Hospital have threatened to go on strike next week against delay in recruitment and increasing staff numbers at the hospital.

The Telangana Government Nurses Association announced it would begin protests on Monday and follow it up with indefinite strike if its demands are not met.

They demanded increasing the total nursings staff to about 1,000, up from the present 310. The demand was made citing burden on existing staff which is affecting patient care in the 1,400 bedded State-run hospital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:38:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/OGH-nurses-threaten-strike/article16437819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY