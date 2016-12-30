Numaish hikes entry fee after decades

Hyderabad: At a time of demonetisation, the oldest fair in Hyderabad, Numaish will have higher ticket rates. While the last fare hike was decades ago this year the organising committee of the fair has decided to increase the ticket fare from ₹20 to ₹25, thanks to service tax inclusion.

However, people who are expected to flock the Exhibition Grounds will have the option of swiping their credit or debit card to buy entry tickets this year. Card swipe machines will be placed at Gates I, II and III, the rest of the counters will dispense tickets for cash, according to the organising committee. ATMs of State Bank of India, State Bank of Hyderabad and Andhra Bank will be available inside the venue. A mobile ATM could also be made available for customers, the organisers said.

The fair which was instituted in 1938 will also have stalls which will accept cards for customers’ convenience. A total of 2,600 stall owners had applied to set up stalls in Numaish this year. Out of this 2,500 stalls will be permitted. The annual fair will commence on January 1 and continue till February 15. Minister for IT K. Taraka Rama Rao is expected to inaugurate the Numaish this year.

Parking and security

This year too parking will be free for the fair’s visitors. “The district administration and the police have agreed to cooperate and create parking space. This year we are have also decided to develop a system that prevents unease and jam inside the parking lots. That will be in place starting January 6,” secretary of Exhibition Society Aditya Margan said. The security too remains beefed up this year, he added. “There are 30 CCTVs installed to cover each and corner inside the Exhibition Grounds. Even approach roads to the venue will be covered by CCTV vision,” Mr. Margan said. A team of 350 security officers will also be available at the spot.

For the comfort of Urdu speakers, boards inside Exhibition Grounds, Nampally will have instructions in Urdu, Telugu and English this year. Speaking at a media meet organised by the Exhibition Society, Minister for Finance and Planning and president of the Exhibition Society Etela Rajender said that Numaish has been adding on to the cultural heritage of Telangana. “The Government is expected to develop a permanent centre for shopping and cultural exchange at Exhibition Grounds even after Numaish. The land will only be used for the purpose of exhibition,” Mr. Rajender said. The Exhibition Society has got the land on an extended lease of 99 years, the Minister clarified.

Ladies day, or the day when only women are allowed inside the Exhibition Grounds will be on January 6.