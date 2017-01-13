Now, Google maps will help locate public toilets in the city

HYDERABAD: When one can rely on Google maps for locating malls, tourist spots, residential colonies and places of worship, then why not for a toilet. Very soon, all the public toilets in the greater Hyderabad region will appear on the Google maps as a new feature. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has taken the initiative to add 450 locations of the public toilets in and around the city on the Google maps to help people on the streets as well as to keep the city clean.

A few days ago, the Union Ministry of Urban Development had partnered with Google to indicate public rest rooms in the National Capital Region of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh on the maps. With a resolve to provide similar services to the people of twin cities, the GHMC has written a letter to the Urban Development Ministry on Wednesday.

“The service will help the citizens access the nearest toilet. Presently, toilets in only NCR and Madhya Pradesh can be seen on Google maps. We want to be the next. The Health and Sanitation department has sent the information of 450 public toilets but even after our request is accepted, there is a provision to add more toilet locations in the future,” said Jayaraj Kennedy, Additional Commissioner, Finance and IT, GHMC.

The GHMC officials had initially approached the local Google representative to add the feature but their proposal was turned down. The officials were told that the request had to be routed through the Ministry of Urban Development for its approval. The GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, then wrote to Praveen Prakash, Joint Secretary of the Ministry for a formal nod to their proposal.