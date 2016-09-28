Hyderabad

Notification for medical counselling

The Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University has issued notification for the third phase of counselling for leftover MBBS and BDS seats, and also for the seats in Malla Reddy College for Women and Sports category seats.

Sports category will be allotted if merit list is given by the Sports Authority of Telangana by September 28. Web options will be open on September 29 from 6 am to 4 pm and students have to join on September 30, said Dr. Karunakar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of the University in a statement here.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY