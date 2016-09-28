Notification for medical counselling

The Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University has issued notification for the third phase of counselling for leftover MBBS and BDS seats, and also for the seats in Malla Reddy College for Women and Sports category seats.

Sports category will be allotted if merit list is given by the Sports Authority of Telangana by September 28. Web options will be open on September 29 from 6 am to 4 pm and students have to join on September 30, said Dr. Karunakar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of the University in a statement here.