No toilet in this government school

Located in the backyard of the IT hub, Hitec City, is a primary school which is not in sync with the global city tag that Hyderabad boasts of. In spite of the Swachh Bharath mission — the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — getting its due attention, the decade-old Indiranagar Primary Government School in Chandanagar does not have toilets.

Even though the school has an advantage of being located in close proximity to IT companies, the CSR initiatives of corporates have failed to reach this school, unlike other government schools in Serilingampally mandal.

The reason is not government officials’ apathy but the people in the neighbourhood. The school is located on a hillock in the same compound as that of a temple. According to the school staff, the locals have objected to the construction of the toilets because it would be too close to the temple.

“Our misery cannot be explained in words,” said a teacher.

“Every time, a child has to go to toilet, we have to accompany him/her to someone’s house and request the owners to let the students use it. Some students go to their homes and do not return for hours. The parents blame us for letting them out, but what can we do? The situation of the teachers is even worse. We tried engaging with the locals but they are adamant in their opposition to the toilet.”

The Mandal Education Officer of Serilingampally, Ramchander Rao, said they have submitted letters to the concerned MLA and even higher officials of the government for the construction of the toilet. He said that they are trying their best to build toilets even though there is resistance from the locals.

B. Navatha Reddy, Corporator, Chandanagar, said she is in talks with officials and locals to resolve the issue.

