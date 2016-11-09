No metro rail for Hyderabad Old City

Old city will be left out of the metro rail project. Unless those opposing the original alignment from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to Falaknuma via Darulshifa, Miralamandi and Shalibanda change their mind, the project will halt at the MGBS.

Hyderabad Metro Rrail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said as much here on Tuesday at the HBC press conference.

“L&TMRH has already indicated that any alignment change is difficult as per the CA (concessionaire agreement) to move it along the Musi River. There are two diverse opinions and unless a consensus emerges the work cannot go on,” he said.

While claiming that L&TMRH had been working expeditiously, he said that work in 66 km of the 72 km across in the three corridors was proceeding and “it will pick up speed next year and you will see more progress”. L&T Chairman designate S.N. Chandrasekhar and L&TMRH MD Shivanand Nimbargi had met Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma and assured him of completion of all the works, he said.

70 pc work done

“Seventy per cent of the work has been done for 66 km of the work taken up except for six km of old city with foundations done for 60 km, and 57 km of piers. About 48 km of viaduct has been completed. We are awaiting permission from the railways to take up rail over bridges at six locations with two done at Bharatnagar and Chikalguda,” he explained.

Save for the Hi-Tec City to Raidurg stretch halted due to the ongoing Road under bridge construction and the old city stretch, most of the project across the three corridors will be completed by 2017-end, Mr. Reddy averred.