No let-up in power sharing disputes between TS, AP

The disputes over power sharing and related issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are continuing unabated. The dispute this time around centres around the repayment of transmission charges to the Power Grid Corporation Limited by the two States.

Following a representation made by the AP utilities, the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) convened a meeting with representatives of the power utilities of two States here on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss the power sharing costs between the two States in the ratio of 46.11 and 53.89 as specified in the orders issued on account of bifurcation of the erstwhile united State. The AP utilities wanted the ratio to be revised, but their Telangana counterparts were firm on adhering to the guidelines issued in the Government Order issued prior to bifurcation.

This brought the dues claimed by the two States from one another to the centre-stage. In their presentation, the Andhra Pradesh utilities claimed that their Telangana counterparts were due in excess of Rs. 3,200 crore. The TS utilities should be directed to repay the dues in a time bound manner. They brought to the notice of the SRPC the issue of stoppage of coal supply by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited on account of the pending dues to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crore from Andhra Pradesh.

AP claim

“We have requested the Telangana utilities to adjust their pending dues with SCCL so that supply of coal could resume,” a senior official told The Hindu . The AP utilities claimed that the SRPC had directed the TS utilities to come up with concrete action plan by October 31, including the schedule of payment of dues failing which they had to intervene in the matter and take necessary steps, including those related to scheduling of power.

The TS utilities, however, refuted the claims asserting that though Kurnool and Anantapur, which were part of the erstwhile Central Power Distribution Company Limited, had been transferred to Andhra Pradesh, the costs of power sharing still appeared in the books of the Telangana utlities.

“In fact, our calculations show that the AP utilities are due to the tune of Rs. 2,204 crore,” a senior official of the TS power utilities said adding that a representation had been made to the SRPC accordingly.

The Telangana power utilities appeared unmoved by the threat of AP utilities that they would not share power claiming that it would make no difference as the power coming from AP was “costly”. The TS officials also denied any deadline being set by the SRPC claiming the issues pertaining to dues ought to be settled through reconciliation. The meeting ended inconclusively as the two sides remained unrelenting on their respective stances.