New website for US consulates launched

A new website for the US Embassy in New Delhi and the four Consulates General in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai has been launched.

The new website for the entire U.S. Mission is ‘https://in.usembassy.gov’.

The website is in English, Hindi and Urdu and is built on WordPress, a popular web and blogging platform, a press release said.

The official website has a wealth of resources, including information about applying for a U.S. visa and job vacancy announcements. American citizens in India will find resources about passports, business people can learn about doing business in India and the United States, and students can find more information about studying in the US. The new website is also mobile-responsive, adjusting layout depending on the visitor’s screen size, and allows for faster loading of content over a mobile internet connection. Embassy and Consulates can be followed on social media visiting ‘https://in.usembassy.gov/

social-media/.’



