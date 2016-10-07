New districts will help Hyderabad realty: builders

The formation of new districts in Telangana would be a boon to the city’s real estate, said experts from the industry.

The development of urban nodes into infrastructure hubs across the State would not only witness a price rise in the commercial segment, but also in the residential sector, said P. Dasharath Reddy, president, Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA).

“Hyderabad will grow along with the new districts. To construct educational institutes, hospitals, and to improve infrastructure, there will be dependence on the capital city. Even for machineries, the support has to be provided from Hyderabad,” Mr. Reddy said on Thursday at the announcement of the seventh TREDA Property Show to be held from October 14 to 16.

Mr. Reddy further pointed out that the number of districts under HMDA would increase from the existing five to about 12, which would only increase the demand for properties in and around the city.

Presently, the city has a shortage of commercial space for IT and ITES sector, and areas like Nanakramguda, Adibatla, and Hyderabad-Warangal corridor continue to be hubs for new commercial ventures, he added.

Chalapathi Rau, executive vice-president, TREDA, said that their latest edition of the property show would see the participation of more than 100 builders and 20 financial institutions in 125 stalls. A mobile app has been developed for the show to help visitors zero in on the preferred properties and builders.

Responding to a question on the recent demolitions undertaken by the government on nala encroachments and illegal constrictions in lake areas, TREDA members said that the credibility of the genuine builders was intact and those who were constructing such properties were not builders but individuals.

They said that the association, along with the government, were conducting awareness programmes on various subjects related to safe and ethical construction practises.