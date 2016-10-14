New districts formation undemocratic exercise: CPI

Communist Party of India Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy has castigated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the method adopted in formation of new districts and termed it as “undemocratic”. He said that the Chief Minister had gone back on his promise by not organising the second all-party meeting on the issue. He called the mid-night issuing of notification on new districts unscientific and criticized him for not meeting the people’s aspirations.
Mr. Venkat Reddy also demanded a white paper on the financial condition of the State and expressed doubt that the expenditure was greater than the revenue. Funds do not seem to be available for various schemes for employment, fee reimbursement and payment of scholarship dues, he noted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor