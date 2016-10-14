Hyderabad

New districts formation undemocratic exercise: CPI

Communist Party of India Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy has castigated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the method adopted in formation of new districts and termed it as “undemocratic”. He said that the Chief Minister had gone back on his promise by not organising the second all-party meeting on the issue. He called the mid-night issuing of notification on new districts unscientific and criticized him for not meeting the people’s aspirations.

Mr. Venkat Reddy also demanded a white paper on the financial condition of the State and expressed doubt that the expenditure was greater than the revenue. Funds do not seem to be available for various schemes for employment, fee reimbursement and payment of scholarship dues, he noted.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:02:19 PM

