New data recovery centre of NTPC launched

A new data recovery centre of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was inaugurated in the corporation’s Southern region headquarters at Secunderabad on Thursday, as an alternative IT back up facility for ERP system of the company.

Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Gurdeep Singh inaugurated the facility spread over 2000 square feet server farm area, and embedded with Integrated Intelligent Building Management System (IBMS) and Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Systems.

Mr.Singh said, NTPC is the first public sector unit in India which has adopted complete change in SAP hardware for migration to a new platform, and appreciated the engineers for the same. He emphasized the need to extend the existng DRC facility even to joint ventures and other subsidiaries of the Company.

Prior to this, NTPC had operated out of a leased private data centre in Hyderabad, as the city was identified as the ideal location as it falls in zone II seismic region, a press release informed.

Director (Technical) A.K.Jha and Regional Executive Director (South) V.B.Fadnavis were present on the occasion.