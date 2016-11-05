New act against spurious seeds soon

The State Government is planning to enact a new law to protect the farmers against crop loss due to defective seeds.

A high-level committee meeting convened by C. Parthasarathi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and allied departments discussed the draft of the Telangana Farmers Redressal of Grievances (for crop loss due to supply of defective seed) Act 2016.

Mr. Parthasarathi instructed the officials concerned to finalise the Act in three days by incorporating the suggestions of the members and pass on to the Law Department before submitting to the Government.

He said that the Act would create a provision to constitute State and District Committees to pursue the petitions of farmers facing crop damage due to spurious seeds and also define each term in the act.