New Telangana State Skill Development Policy on the anvil

The Telangana State Skill Development Policy will reflect the needs of the industry and strengthen industry-institute interaction while adopting many aspects from the national skill policy except for institutionalising a skill university.

This was revealed by Papa Rao, Advisor to the Telangana Chief Minister on Policy and Institutional Development, and B.P. Acharya, Principal Secretary, Department of Planning, Telangana. They made a detailed presentation at a special session on ‘Skilling for Golden Telangana and Discussions on the Draft Telangana State Skill Development Policy’ as part of the 7th CII Global Summit on Skill Development.

The objective of the session was to update the participants on the existing State skill initiatives and introduce the Draft State Skill Policy to the stakeholders and get their inputs. They said that the policy would be implemented in a mission mode approach and the framework would have pillars which would coordinate various sector skills. The Planning Department would be the nodal agency for coordinating skill development.

Sujiv Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), talked about the renewed focus in the State government on skilling. The TASK also signed MoUs with Bombay Stock Exchange Institute for skilling Telangana youth in the BSFI domain during the summit.

Detailed discussions followed where many participants shared their comments and sought clarifications. Some of the comments were related to addressing social diversity, investing in demand system, apprenticeship, training the trainers, autonomy of the proposed pillars, among others.

Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Labour, Employment and Training, and Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, also interacted with the delegates and responded to various queries raised by the stakeholders.

Earlier, V. Rajanna, Vice-Chairman, CII Telangana, discussed three important aspects of skilling in Telangana – conducive business ecosystem, physical infrastructure and availability of skills and talent.