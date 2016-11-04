New Police Commissionerates yet to be empowered

It has been more than three weeks since five new Police Commissionerates started functioning in Telangana but they are yet to be conferred with magisterial powers and provided with infrastructure like the existing Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The heads of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Warangal Commissionerates have magisterial powers. Actually, this single factor differentiates Commmisisonerates from other police units in districts where the Collectors have magisterial powers.

Even the Warangal Commissionerate, which was created in June 2015, had powers similar to its counterparts of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. The Warangal (Metropolitan Areas) Police Bill was passed in Telangana Assembly in March 2015.

This helped in conferring the Warangal Commissioner with the magisterial power since day one of assuming charge.

“It was not so in the case of the five new Police Commissionerates which started working on the day of Dasara festival coinciding with the formation and commencement of 21 new districts,” senior police officials said.

Now, a similar Bill has to be passed in Telangana Assembly. As it is unlikely that Telangana Assembly session would be convened now, the government is thinking of bringing an ordinance.

“The proposal conferring magisterial powers on the new Commissioners had been sent. Soon the ordinance might come out,” sources in the government top brass said. Magisterial powers apart, these new Commissioners are facing challenges in the form of getting infrastructure like patrolling vehicles, creation of special wings like the Task Force in Hyderabad or Special Operations Team in Cyberabad. Mobility is of paramount importance for police in execution of their duties and increasing their visibility.

Though shortage of staff is not acute, enhancing their skills to the level of city policing is a task staring at them now. For example, special crime teams working on property crimes are already there in districts.

“The challenge lies in developing rapport with the mobile phone service providers in securing call log records and latest software and tools to analyse the data for tracking criminals,” says a city police officer.

The suicide of a youngster allegedly due to high-handed behaviour of police in Karimnagar Police Commisisonerate within first two days of its creation suggests the ‘friendly policing’ often boasted by officials in the capital had not percolated to the policemen in districts.