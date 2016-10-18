Hyderabad

New CMD for TSNPDCL

The Telangana Government on Monday appointed A. Gopal Rao as Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Warangal.

He will relieve the incumbent K. Venkata Narayana from the post. According to the orders issued by in-charge Principal Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma on Monday, the appointment has been made following the resignation submitted by Mr. Narayana on health grounds. The appointment would come into effect from the date of assumption of the charge by Mr. Gopal Rao and the terms of appointment would be issued separately.

