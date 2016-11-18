New BJP district presidents announced

Telangana State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the names of new district presidents for 10 districts, including some newly-formed districts.

The observers appointed by the State unit took the views of local coordinators and important leaders in the districts concerned, and announced the names with the approval of State BJP president K. Lakshman.

The new district presidents are: Khammam – S. Uday Pratap, Medchal – M. Kantharao, Vikarabad – K. Prahlad Rao; Mahabubnagar – G. Padmaja, Jogulamba-Gadwal – Srinivasa Reddy, Wanaparthy – A. Prabhakar; Nagarkurnool – Nagam Shashidhar Reddy, Nalgonda – N. Narsimha Reddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri – P.V. Syamsundar Rao, and Kamareddy – B. Lakshma Reddy.