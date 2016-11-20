National seminar on sustaining rural agriculture held

Agriculture-based economy in rural India should be revitalised by using technology and comprehensive development plans, experts said at a two-day seminar on financing and sustaining rural agriculture held in the city here on Saturday.

According to experts in the field, technology-based incubators should be introduced in rural areas for agriculture development.

Also, big businesses should make their way into rural markets for development, a session on growth and dimensions of agribusiness explained.

Speaking at the inauguration of the seminar, Kalpana Sastry, acting director and joint director, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, said youngsters have many ideas to set up agri-enterprises.