National integration camp for NCC cadets in Warangal

The Deputy Director-General for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the National Cadet Corps Directorate, Air Commodore P. Mahaeshwar welcomed the cadets at a National Integration Camp being conducted in Warangal between November 15 to 26 and asked them to leverage the opportunity presented to them to excel in all fields.

During his visit, the senior officer wanted them to abide by the NCC’s motto of ‘Unity and Discipline’ and become responsible citizens. He was given a detailed briefing by senior officers and was told that cadets would be exposed to a strict training schedule of 10 days at the Police Training College in Mamnoor of Warangal district. About 600 cadets from across 17 NCC Directorate of the country are participating in the camp, during which there will be programmes on national integration awareness, debates, quiz competitions, guest lectures, demonstrations and cultural presentations, a press release said.